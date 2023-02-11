‘Bark in the Park’ raises money, helps animals find forever homes

Hundreds of dog lovers gathered in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday for the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

It wasn't a "ruff" way to spend a Saturday.

Curtis Hixon Park was filled with wagging tails, wet kisses & a whole lot of dressed-up dogs for the annual "Bark in the Park", a fundraising festival to support the life-saving efforts of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay which rescued more than 13,000 animals last year alone.

"It goes directly back into those animals in our community, back into the shelter, and then back into our community programs," said Regan Blessinger, marketing manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Aside from a costume contest, the event featured a pop-up pup park, agility course, vendors and an opportunity to take a new fur baby home.

Dogs show off their best costumes during a contest at Bark in the Park.

As soon as Stacey Bard saw a two-and-a-half-month-old terrier mix, Aries, she made a special connection.

" I had a dog that was a border collie terrier...it was a rescue...I got her at 2 and a half months many years ago, she now passed away at 5 months old and her name was Ari for Aristotle...so to me this was very relatable, him being named Aries," Bard said.

Volunteer Tony Lamadue says the animal adoption is the best part.

Each year they bring 15 dogs to the event, and they all end up going home with new families.

The animals then get to come back as Humane Society alumni and oftentimes keep in touch with the staff who worked hard to save them and find them a new, loving home.

Bark in the Park costume contest winner.

"They want my cell phone, they want to stay in touch...they want to update me, they want to send you photos of it, I love seeing that...I love seeing the alumni come back and hearing all their stories," stated Lumadue.

The Humane Society expects to exceed its goal of raising $175,000 from "Bark in the Park."