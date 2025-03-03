Barrier Island mayors send letter to President Trump with 100 days left until 2025 Hurricane Season

The Brief With 100 days left until the 2025 Hurricane Season, Barrier Island mayors sent two letters to President Donald Trump, asking for immediate help. Beach re-nourishment remains a worry for barrier island mayors after Hurricane Helene caused massive amounts of damage. The letters were also sent to local representatives who have already helped address these issues.



Less than 100 days remain until the 2025 Hurricane Season begins, and the clock is ticking to – once again – prepare and try to prevent widespread damage.

All the Barrier Island mayors are now sending two letters this week to President Donald Trump, asking for immediate help, particularly with beach re-nourishment.

What they're saying:

"Hurricane Helene destroyed most of our dunes throughout all of Clearwater Beach and through the barrier islands south of us," said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. "Those dunes are very important to protect all kinds of things, not just buildings and people, but protect wildlife. They're very important. And it's not cheap to renourish the beaches."

The letter to President Trump reads, in part, "our communities are on the frontlines of coastal erosion, storm surge and hurricanes. However, Army Corps policies are punishing those who have cooperated with easement requirements, delaying nourishments projects."

They want quick reforms to public easement issues for residents.

"We've waited and waited and waited for a very long time to come to a resolution with the Army Corps so that we can get beach nourishment again. But unfortunately, they require 100% easements all the way up and down the coast. It's never going to happen," said Bellair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis, who is also the vice president of the Barrier Islands Government Council (BIG-C).

The other side:

These 11 mayors also sent the letters to local representatives, who have already helped address these issues all the way in Washington.

"I actually was able to talk with our congressional liaison over at the White House just last week, and I actually just had a meeting a little while ago with our county commission specific to beach re-nourishment. So, we are very optimistic that we will have a permanent solution for this," said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

What's next:

They hope, with help from the highest office, beach towns can soon build these vital sand dunes to better protect our coastal communities when the worst storms come our way.

"I would hope that we would have gotten some assistance on the beach re-nourishment the sand dunes before and now, because it is time, clock is ticking. I mean, we're already, you know, four months, three or four months away from the beginning of hurricane season," said Rector.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with Barrier Island mayors as well as the letters sent to President Donald Trump by them.

