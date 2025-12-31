1 killed, 1 injured in Lakeland house fire: PCFR

The Brief A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lakeland. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a residence on Bendelow Drive in Lakeland, near the Huntington Hills Golf Club. According to Polk County Fire Rescue, at least one person died, and another one was flown to an area hospital for medical care.



A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lakeland.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a residence on Bendelow Drive in Lakeland, near the Huntington Hills Golf Club.

READ: Over 100 firefighters fight blaze at St. Pete storage facility

Upon arrival, first responders said they found someone outside the home who needed medical attention.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

That person was flown to an area hospital for medical assistance.

While trying to put out the fire, which was in the back bedroom, firefighters said they found another person inside.

That individual died at the scene.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Dig deeper:

Ann Gannon called 911 when she noticed the couple's home on fire. She says the wife suffered from dementia, and her bedroom was in the back of the house. The husband had made it outside but couldn't get back in to save her.

She describes the couple as great neighbors.

"He was standing out there just covered. He had black char all over him. He was bleeding. He was burnt," Gannon said. "They take good care of their house and we help each other. We're all that way around here--My next-door neighbor and people across the street. "

What they're saying:

"It’s always a tragedy when death occurs in a manner like this — especially during the holiday season. All Polk County Fire Rescue members give our condolences to the family and friends of the individual that passed away," said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. "We also hope for a speedy recovery for the individual transported from the scene."

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire. It is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office.

The condition of the person flown to the hospital is also unknown as of noon on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue