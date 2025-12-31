New Year's resolutions? Some choosing to rebrand into goals, intentions for 2026

The Brief People are rebranding New Year's resolutions to be "intentions" or "goals." Many are focusing on mental health, boundaries and general wellness, while some are still planning to focus on physical health. People are moving the focus away from strict resolutions towards achievable plans.



New Year's Resolutions are being rebranded to be "goals" or "intentions" for 2026. These updated plans allow people to have improvement goals for the new year without such strict limitations.

An example could be "have a healthier lifestyle" or "prioritize exercise" instead of "go to the gym every day" or "lose 15 pounds."

Many people are expanding their New Year's resolutions, goals and intentions to focus on mental health, boundaries and general well-being.

What they're saying:

"You have to have three things that are balanced. So, one third family, one third hobby, and one third profession," said CT Pham, who is from Indiana. "If you don't have those things balanced, you cannot do any of the other two thirds correctly."

"Saying no is hard, but it also sets that boundary, and it's okay not to be busy all the time," said Olivia Johnson, who is from North Dakota.

Balance and boundaries are two goals we heard from a lot of people for their new year's resolutions.

"Mine is just balance. So, I think it's so important having balance with enjoying your time with family, friends, but also self-care," Johnson said. "I think life gets so busy, and you oftentimes forget to take care of you, which is really, really important."

"I like working, I love coaching the [University of Nebraska - Kearney Swim] team, I do some other things, but saying no more to that," said Kyle Trelka, who is from Nebraska. "We've got four little kids at home, and I love spending time with them. So putting more of an emphasis on just being at home with my children and giving them the value they need, especially as they develop as young people."

Dig deeper:

Elizabeth Bendick, a clinical psychologist with BE therapy services, said it is important to evaluate why you are doing something when you are looking for balance.

"Is it actually helping me in any way not move towards just checking a box but actually making meaning of my life?" Bendick said.

Another take on resolutions is looking towards how you can help others.

"Just little things every day. Any time I can do something for someone else, I think that's a good step," said Lowell Davis, who is from California. "And I feel like that energy, when you give it off, it comes right back to you."

Some said positivity and kindness are at the top of their lists.

"I just try to be the best me each and every day and try to strive to get better, be better, spread positivity and help others that might need some help," said Chris Davis, who is from Tallahassee.

"It's just maintaining a positive attitude. That's the biggest thing for me," said Lowell Davis. "And I think that rubs off on other people. And I think more people just need to be nice to one another and respect one another."

Some want to reduce technology dependence and connect with the real world more.

"I plan on reading more books just to kind of get myself off my phone," said Josey Fink, who is from Nebraska. "Kind of take a step back and know where I really am."

The other side:

Lowell Davis said that in general he tries to implement changes on a rolling basis, not a yearly quota.

"I actually don't really believe in resolutions because you can make changes," said Lowell Davis. "You don't have to wait till the beginning of the year to make a change."

The experts agree with the idea of reworking resolutions into something more manageable.

"When we talk about New Year's resolution, instead of making it a fad, make it a movement towards a direction," Bendick said. "It's not an end goal, but a direction of how you want to do. What do you want your relationships to look like in the new year?"

"Happy new year," said Chris Davis. "Hope everybody leaves the stuff from 2025 wherever it was at and let's have a better year in 2026."