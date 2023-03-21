Bartenders have fun with fungi creating mushroom cocktails

Gigglewaters restaurant and movie theater in Safety Harbor likes to shake things up at the bar.

"We try to follow trends that are happening in cocktails, and we try to look for interesting opportunities to kind of explore what's happening in the cocktail world", said owner Rachel Wilson.

For example, the Shroomtini, a cocktail with mushrooms.

"We looked at different ways to bring mushrooms to cocktails to kind of create balance and interest in them. We like to bring something from a movie to a cocktail, so we find a way to create a cocktail that's inspired by the movie. Everyone who has tried them has been pleasantly surprised", said Wilson.

The lion's mane mushrooms used in this Shroomtini are sourced locally from Joe Lovino's Cactus Hat Mushrooms.

He got to test the drinks.

"This is a relatively new experience for me. I've never had a mushroom cocktail", said Lovino.

He's pleasantly surprised after his first sip.

"I don't drink martinis but if this is what it tastes like I'm now a fan. I think the dried lion's mane in it just makes it more savory, and it's enjoyable to drink. I found myself wanting to gulp it more than sip", said Lovino.

He was also impressed with the Lion's Mane Lemonade.

"I didn't get the mushroom in it, which to me is a plus. I don't really want to taste mushrooms in my drinks, but this is really pleasant", said Lovino.

Until now, his go-to drink has been his lion's mane coffee.

"I think mushrooms belong in just about anything these days. The health benefits are being discovered and are very promising for things like focus and memory specifically with lion's mane. It's actually very rewarding to see something you grew evolve into a drink. I never thought mushrooms would make their way into cocktails but here we are, and it's great", said Iovino.

For more information about Gigglewaters click here.

For more information about Cactus Hat Mushrooms, click here.