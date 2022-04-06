Team behind Oxford Exchange to open new restaurant near Water Street's latest apartment building

They call it an approach to urban living in Tampa with world-class design. Move-ins and in-person tours began this week at "Asher," Water Street’s latest apartment building to open after Heron and Cora.

Featuring studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, the building promises the neighborhood’s largest pool deck, a media lounge and co-working spaces with conference rooms. And come 2023, right around the corner, you’ll find a restaurant with a familiar vibe – Predalina.

Oxford Commons’ Jess Anderson explained how the team behind Oxford Exchange decided to open a new restaurant called "Predalina," on the bottom floor of Cora, Asher’s neighboring apartment building.

"I think there was an itch to be scratched, something out of our wheelhouse and out of our comfort zone," Anderson said. "Predalina is a seafood-driven, Mediterranean restaurant. Very heavy in really bright, fresh flavors."

Unlike Oxford Exchange, it will have a large dinner service, in addition to brunch and lunch – but similar to Oxford Exchange, there will be a retail shop.

"We’ll have a lot of custom wares, and plates that we’re having made," she said. "And amazing olives, and olive oils and things that you would find in a Mediterranean type gourmet shop."

And, she added special pieces for new "Asher" and other Water Street residents to decorate their apartments.

"We’re hoping to play into what the neighborhood is looking for, but also be really special. Very similar to what is at the Oxford Exchange," she said. "For the resident who wants to pop down and grab a bottle of wine next door, and an awesome jar of olives for a party they’re having."

Anderson said their target opening date for Predalina is early 2023.

Rental rates for the Asher apartment building begin at $1705/month for a 337-square foot studio.