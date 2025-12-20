Body discovered in submerged truck in St. Petersburg

The Brief A truck was found in the water near 62nd Avenue North and Bayou Grande Boulevard. The body of an adult male was found inside. Police investigators are being called in to determine what happened.



St. Petersburg Police say a vehicle was discovered in several feet of water near 62nd Avenue North and Bayou Grande Boulevard Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police report that on Saturday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m., a caller told them a pickup truck was upside down in the water several feet from shore.

Fire Rescue also responded and confirmed that the body of an adult man was found inside the truck.

Police say the pickup truck has not been reported stolen.

Investigators are being called to determine what happened.

St. Petersburg Police say no other details are available.