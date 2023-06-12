'Battle of the Bands' showcases younger generation of classic rock musicians in Tampa

article

They rocked out on stage, playing a jam for more than 50 years ago, but it wasn’t gray-haired baby boomers playing Led Zeppelin. It was 10 to 13-year-old kids cranking out the legendary Zeppelin licks on stage Sunday at The Orpheus in Tampa at a Battle of the Bands competition.

Musician Gaby Florentino, 13, loves Led Zeppelin.

"I like them, because I really like their drummer John Bonham," said Gaby. "I like how he set up his drum set in the studio."

Gaby takes lessons at Bach to Rock in Lutz. It’s the day after their Battle of The Bands event wowed the judges. 98 Rock air personality Big Rig has judged similar high school competitions, but this was his first middle school event.

"My mind was blown, the skill, the confidence, the showmanship was amazing," he said.

He said he believes kids of this generation have soaked up the sounds their parents and grandparents listened to through the Classic Rock era.

"That was a magical time," said Big Rig. "Rock as we know it was just being born the riffs, the guitars were legendary."

"One thing about rock and roll in general is that it transcends every generation," he said.

For Gaby, it doesn’t matter if the beat was laid down 50 years ago. This 13-year-old has favorites that might surprise you.

"The other band I was into is KISS. I saw them three times," she said.

She has a backstage photo showing her with the famously face-painted band.

A new generation is trying its hand at a classic sound, playing the songs their parents and grandparents grew up with.

