Pedestrian dies in hospital after Pinellas Park crash on Sunday night: police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian has died in the hospital after being struck by a car in Pinellas Park on Sunday night, according to police.
Investigators say 28-year-old Kendall Wilson was trying to cross 66th St. N at a crosswalk when she was hit by a black Mercedes SUV that was heading south.
What we know:
Wilson was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and she later died. Police say that Wilson was homeless.
PPPD says that speed and impairment were not a factor in the crash.
READ: Florida law says it is illegal to set off fireworks before New Years
What we don't know:
Police have not said if any charges are expected.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.