Pedestrian dies in hospital after Pinellas Park crash on Sunday night: police

A pedestrian has died in the hospital after being struck by a car in Pinellas Park on Sunday night, according to police.

Investigators say 28-year-old Kendall Wilson was trying to cross 66th St. N at a crosswalk when she was hit by a black Mercedes SUV that was heading south.

What we know:

Wilson was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and she later died. Police say that Wilson was homeless.

PPPD says that speed and impairment were not a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any charges are expected.

An investigation is ongoing.