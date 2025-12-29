Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dies in hospital after Pinellas Park crash on Sunday night: police

By
Published  December 29, 2025 7:39am EST
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A 28-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car on Sunday night in Pinellas Park, according to police.
    • Investigators say the crash happened near the 11700 block of 66th St. N.
    • Wilson was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and she later died.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian has died in the hospital after being struck by a car in Pinellas Park on Sunday night, according to police.

Investigators say 28-year-old Kendall Wilson was trying to cross 66th St. N at a crosswalk when she was hit by a black Mercedes SUV that was heading south.

What we know:

Wilson was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and she later died. Police say that Wilson was homeless.

PPPD says that speed and impairment were not a factor in the crash.

READ: Florida law says it is illegal to set off fireworks before New Years

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any charges are expected.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Pinellas Park