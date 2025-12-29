'Up All Night' host re-creates cult classic show decades later from studio in St. Pete

The Brief Rhonda Shear hosted the late night show "Up All Night" on Fridays on the USA Network in the 1990s. Shear is producing the show at her new studio in St. Petersburg. The show can be seen on kingsofhorror.com.



A Bay Area entrepreneur is diving into the world of podcasters and influencers — and she's bringing along some nostalgia.

She was also the host of a cult classic show back in the 90s called "Up All Night" — and she just built a new 20,000 square foot TV studio in St. Peterburg.

"It's a very different world," she said. " It's very exciting. I love being part of it. I love working with young actors."

The backstory:

"Up All Night" was a late night show that featured sexy and campy comedy sketches between scenes of often weird movies. It aired in the 1990s on the USA Network.

It was hosted by actress and comedian Rhonda Shear as well as comedian Gilbert Gottfried. Shear appeared in many scenes dressed in a négligée on a heart-shaped bed.

Shear said she and "a thousand other girls" auditioned to host "Up All Night." She said some arrived in business suits, but Shear said she wore a tight, spandex dress and began drying her hair.

She said that set her apart and helped get her the role.

Big picture view:

Shear is now producing a modern version of the show from her new studio in St. Pete. The re-created show is on kingsofhorror.com.

"When you watch the show the night it premieres, this is where it's different than network television — you can chat along with the people that are watching," Shear said.

Dig deeper:

Decades have passed, but Shear's energy hasn't with a new show and her own line of intimate apparel. Much of the marketing is done on HSN, where Shear has appeared for more than 23 years.

"It’s making my mind think. It’s keeping me young," Shear said. "I’m not trying to be younger, I’m not trying to be younger visually, I’m embracing all of this. I feel very blessed. We're still on HSN. I’m in my 24th year."

She also rents studio time to podcasters, influencers, companies producing corporate videos and others.

What's next:

Shear hopes to expand business in her TV studio to a growing number of podcasters, commercial production, and others producing content in the growing space of streaming content.

"I love having my hands and my feet in all of it, and I think it's so great for our area," she said. "Because we're hiring crew, hiring cast, hiring people that need work locally."