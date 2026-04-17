Bay Area doctor highlights health inequities for Black pregnant women

The Brief This week is Black Maternal Health Week, and gaps persist in healthcare for pregnant Black women. The latest CDC numbers released this year show Black mothers die in childbirth three times more than other women. Doctors emphasize the need for improved access, stronger trust in healthcare systems, and better research representation, with community health efforts continuing at upcoming local forums.



Friday marks the end of Black Maternal Health Week, and Bay Area doctors are sharing where progress is still needed to help fix disparities in healthcare for Black pregnant women.

By the numbers:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest data in March tracking pregnancy-related deaths. In 2024, Black pregnant women remained over three times more likely to die than white and Hispanic moms. According to the CDC, the data recorded 44.8 deaths per 100,000 live births for Black women, 14.2 deaths for white women, 12.1 deaths for Hispanic women, and 18.1 deaths for Asian women.

Professional athletes and Olympians like Serena Williams and Allyson Felix brought attention to their own experiences with the systemic gaps in healthcare.

"One of the things that struck me is that there were athletic women that were in the Olympics. She had a baby, and she died at home because her blood pressure was elevated," said Dr. Marilyn Fudge-Jackson, speaking of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie.

Fudge-Jackson is an OBGYN with the Women’s Institute on Bayfront Hospital’s campus in St. Petersburg.

What they're saying:

Dr. Marilyn Fudge-Jackson was born and raised in St. Pete, so practicing medicine in her hometown means taking care of her community. She reminds pregnant women to make appointments, but she said she has seen that some Black women don’t have access to healthcare resources or opportunities for care before pregnancy complications develop.

Pregnancy complications can happen at any time, and Dr. Natasha Spencer is aware. She had a daughter 11 years ago during her residency, and she now practices obstetrics and gynecology at Orlando Health in Orlando.

"I did develop preeclampsia and growth restriction," said Spencer, a Tampa native. "I don't know if that had to do with the stress of being a resident while pregnant. But I know there was a component of hypertension in pregnancy as well as I had a little bit of gestational diabetes as well during my pregnancy."

Why you should care:

Dr. Spencer said Black and Hispanic women are at higher risk for preeclampsia. She said research studies can make a better effort to find out why the disparity and certain problems persist.

"It's well known that a lot of Black women are not part of medical studies. Maybe there could be limitations in what we know as a medical field in terms of Black women, how we respond to certain medications, certain treatments and management," said Spencer.

She said women are having babies later in life too, which adds other risks. While maternal deaths overall dropped just slightly in 2024, doctors said there’s still a long way to go for care. Historically, in the Black community, there's been mistrust of doctors. Fudge-Jackson and Spencer said building trust and care matters.

"I think having more physicians from that community has helped that," said Spencer.

What's next:

Black maternal health will be one of many topics discussed during the African American Health Forum Saturday in St. Pete. Free health screenings and more will be offered to the community. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg at 2333 34th St S.