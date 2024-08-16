Bay Area exhibit pays tribute to 100 women artists

The exhibit "100 Women Artists: Now & Then" at the Dunedin Fine Art Center has one big goal: pay tribute to 100 women artists in art history.

"For this call of art, we were given an artist in history to celebrate, and that would be our inspiration," artist Dacota Maphis said.

Current artists reinterpreted the works of the artists from the past. Some artists chose the same medium, while others went in a completely different direction. For example, creating a sculpture inspired by a painting.

"You can take one concept, which is 100 women artists, come up with sculptures, come up with paintings, come up with drawings, stained-glass windows. I mean, it's just amazing," artist Elizabeth Johnson said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

While the chosen mediums may differ, the motivations are all the same.

"To bring women that were perhaps not given opportunities in the past to show their work or be recognized in what they do, to bring those women forward to today," artist Maryann Charmoz said.

The exhibit was conceived by teaching artist Alicia Campos Massó in 2022. It opened on June 7 and will be on display until Sept. 1.

"It is wonderful being part of a gallery and especially this show," Maphis said. "That has been very inspirational for all the women you get to meet, and then you get to see all these women and how talented they are. That is crazy wonderful."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: