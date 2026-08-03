Beach Park Tampa development: Residents oppose proposed 11-story tower

The Brief Residents in Tampa's Beach Park neighborhood are fighting a proposed 11-story mixed-use development set for 5600 Mariner St. Neighbors formed a preservation group citing worries about high-rise building height and increased neighborhood traffic congestion. The proposed development project is scheduled to face a Tampa City Council vote on Sept. 10.



A proposed mixed-use tower is drawing mounting pushback from homeowners in Beach Park, who argue the project would overwhelm their local streets. Neighbors are organizing petitions and public campaigns asking city officials to scale back the project ahead of an upcoming public hearing.

Developer plans Mariner Street project

What we know:

Northwood Ravin wants to tear down an office property at 5600 Mariner Street in Tampa to construct an 11-story building with 280 residential units and 6,000 square feet of office space. Local homeowners associations united to form the Beach Park Preservation Society, arguing the tower is far too tall for the surrounding area.

Neighbors voice high-rise concerns

What they're saying:

Community members stress that they do not oppose new construction, but they believe this project is far too massive for their streets. Resident Rocky Shirey said the area is still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season, and adding hundreds of new homes will create dangerous cut-through traffic.

Traffic studies underway by developer

The other side:

Northwood Ravin said it hired traffic and engineering consultants to evaluate how the new complex will impact surrounding neighborhood streets. The company noted that any required road upgrades will be decided through Tampa's official development review process.

Council hearing scheduled for September

What's next:

Tampa City Council will consider the development proposal during a public meeting on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Members of the Beach Park Preservation Society plan to wear matching "Downsize 5600 Mariner" shirts to the hearing and have gathered nearly 200 signatures on an online petition.