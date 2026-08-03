How to protect yourself before stepping into a rideshare vehicle

The Brief Polk County deputies shot and killed a former Uber driver Monday in Lakeland after authorities said he pulled a gun on them. Deputies said 46-year-old Larry Riles had an active warrant and a stolen firearm while displaying an Uber sign in his windshield. A security expert is urging rideshare passengers to verify their drivers and trust their instincts before getting into a vehicle.



A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Polk County is raising questions about rideshare background checks and passenger safety.

Polk County shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office shot and killed Larry Riles Monday morning after authorities said he pulled a gun on them. An Uber sign was displayed on the suspect's windshield.

RELATED: Former Uber driver shot, killed by Polk deputies after racking stolen gun in vehicle: PCSO

Riles had an active warrant for violating probation on a grand theft charge. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Riles also had a criminal history and was driving around with a stolen firearm.

Retired FBI agent Rich Kolko said passengers should take precautions before getting into a rideshare and not rely on signs alone to determine whether a driver is legitimate.

Uber background screening

What they're saying:

Kolko said having a vehicle set up to look like an active rideshare can deceive someone looking for a ride. Florida law requires rideshare companies to check criminal and driving records, and a felony conviction within the previous five years can disqualify a driver.

Uber said it rescreens drivers annually and monitors for new offenses. Judd said a license plate reader led deputies directly to Riles, potentially stopping someone from getting into a vehicle with a convicted felon carrying a stolen gun.

Rideshare safety response

The other side:

An Uber spokesperson said Riles was not an active driver and that the company removed his access to the app last year.

A Lyft spokesperson said the company uses always-on protective safety measures that start before a passenger gets in, along with customizable in-ride safety tools.

Despite those measures, Kolko said riders must trust their instincts and act immediately if a situation does not feel right.

Passenger safety tips

What you can do:

Kolko recommends taking a picture of the car and calling someone as you get into the vehicle. He said doing that overtly lets the driver know that someone else is aware of the ride.

If something feels unsafe during the trip, Kolko advises asking the driver to pull over so you can get out.