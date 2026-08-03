Florida Department of Education to hold online workshop on AI classroom guidelines

The Brief The Florida Department of Education is hosting an online workshop Wednesday to discuss a proposed amendment to the state’s Internet Safety Policy. An online draft of these proposed updates outlines how parents might soon have the power to opt their children in or out of using artificial intelligence in the classroom.



Parents across Florida might soon have the power to opt their children in or out of using artificial intelligence in the classroom.

State education officials are considering a new amendment to the Internet Safety Policy that would require school districts to adopt and implement new rules regarding this technology.

Florida AI policy changes

What we know:

Based on an online draft of the proposed amendment, the new rules would define what "artificial intelligence instructional tools" are.

Furthermore, the proposal would allow parents to opt their students into using these tools. Parents would also have the option to limit the amount of time their children spend on these tools.

The school districts’ responses

What they're saying:

FOX 13 asked local school districts if they’re already discussing the amendment — and if it passes, how they plan to track which students opt in.

Here are the written statements from the school districts who responded to our messages:

Hillsborough County : "We will be listening in on the workshop to hear the proposals. We are following it and will wait to learn more from the FLDOE."

Manatee County: " Student safety is always our top priority, and we have a strong foundation already in place when it comes to the review and use of digital tools in our schools. The School District of Manatee County carefully vets technology resources before they are used with students, and families have access to information about approved digital tools through the district's online repository. The district also has an existing School Board Artificial Intelligence policy that can be updated as state requirements evolve."

Pasco County: "We are waiting for the FLDOE rule to review how our current system can align with the expectations."

Polk County: We don’t have any comment at this time. We don’t typically comment on proposed legislation/policy changes.

Sarasota County: We have been discussing the proposed amendment since it was introduced and are closely monitoring the rulemaking process. If the legislation is ultimately adopted, Sarasota County Schools would implement the required processes and track parental permissions in the same manner that we currently manage other parent-related permissions and student information through our Student Information System, Focus. At this time, we are awaiting the outcome of the rulemaking process and any final guidance from the Florida Department of Education before determining the specific implementation details.

Governor's technology push

The backstory:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has heavily advocated for state-level artificial intelligence regulations for quite some time. He has repeatedly pointed to the need for child protections and data privacy regarding the new technology.

However, the governor's proposed "AI Bill of Rights" failed to pass in the legislature earlier this year. Now, the state education department — which is entirely made up of members appointed by the governor — is taking action.

Upcoming public workshop

What's next:

The Florida Department of Education is hosting an online workshop on this proposed amendment this Wednesday at 3 p.m. The link to that Microsoft Teams meeting can be found here.

Moving forward, if the amendment is later approved, school districts must "adopt and implement an amendment to their internet safety policy that specifically addresses safety policy regarding the use of AI systems" by Jan. 1, according to the online draft.