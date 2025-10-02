Beehive removal turns into training exercise for Manatee County first responders

The Brief A beehive had been growing since the summer at a home off of Riverview Blvd. The homeowner, Oliver Howells, asked first responders if they'd like to participate as part of training. The hive, which contained 50,000 to 70,000 bees, will be given a new home along with its queen.



Buzzing above a Bradenton neighborhood, a beehive caused concern for the homeowner and his neighbors. As a bee expert and his team went to work to remove the hive, they had the support and help of a number of fire agencies from across Manatee County.

A beehive, 24 feet off the ground in a tree at a home off of Riverview Blvd. became a training ground for Manatee County First Responders.

"We would rather participate in the front end here, being pro-active, removing the risk from the community, as opposed to responding next week, next month, when these bees have attacked someone," said Chief Rodney Kwiatkowski, the Fire Marshal for West Manatee Fire Rescue District.

Donning bee suits, North River Fire Rescue, Southern Manatee Fire Rescue and West Manatee Fire Rescue got into place.

Manatee County EMS and Hazard Material Crews set up as well.

Noble Nectar Apiaries climbed a fire truck ladder to access the hive.

"We tried to incorporate every possibility to make it a happy outcome for everyone, including the bees," said homeowner Oliver Howells.

The backstory:

Oliver Howells first spotted the hive after returning from a summer trip abroad.

As it grew, he became concerned for neighbors and a nearby school.

"They've just been busy and getting bigger, bigger and bigger," he said.

After contacting Noble Nectar Apiaries, he got an idea, to ask first responders if they could use it for training.

"There is a risk, so this is very good training because you’re doing it with the adrenaline running," said Howells.

An hour after starting, the hive was removed.

Bees, including the queen, are secured and will be given a new home.

What they're saying:

"Bees are really important to us. We rely on them for about 80% of our food. It's in their best interest to keep them thriving and keep them alive. We like to educate people about bees. They are very important to our survival. We don’t want to kill them," said Allison Davis of Noble Nectar Apiaries.

First responders were given the training to be ready for any call they receive.

"We are more prepared, we’ve seen it. We, for the most part, know the tools, some of the tactics that we would employ. Training, training, training. It always helps," said Chief Kwiatkowski.

Fire rescue crews say if you have a hive you should always call a beekeeper, but if something goes wrong, or you have an emergency, call 911.