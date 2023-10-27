Bicyclist hit, killed in Dunedin: PCSO

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist Thursday night in Dunedin.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man was riding a bicycle south on Patricia Avenue without bike lights shortly after 11 p.m.

At the same time, an 18-year-old woman was also traveling south on Patricia Avenue in a 2015 Toyota Rav4.

Investigators say they believe the man on the bike tried to cross the southbound lanes of Patricia Avenue, just south of Virginia Street, when he was struck by the Rav 4.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

