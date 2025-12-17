Expand / Collapse search

Women arrested, dozens of slot machines seized in Sarasota arcade gambling shutdown: SCSO

Published  December 17, 2025 4:12pm EST
Sarasota
    SARASOTA, Fla. - Two women were arrested Tuesday after authorities shut down an illegal gambling operation at a Sarasota arcade, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

    The backstory:

    Deputies say cash and 81 slot machines were seized during the search of Paradise Arcade at 6030 North Lockwood Ridge Road.

    Kelly Mallia, 47, and Valerie Mallia, 62, are facing gambling-related charges in connection to the operation, SCSO says.

    Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

    The sheriff’s office said a cease-and-desist letter was issued to the arcade earlier this year.

    The Florida Gaming Control Commission assisted in the shutdown.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

