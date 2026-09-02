Billy Adams sentencing: Tampa jury recommends death for unborn child's killing

The Brief Jurors recommended the death penalty for Tampa rapper Billy Adams in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend's unborn child. The jury recommended that Adams be sentenced to life in prison for his girlfriend's murder. Prosecutors said Adams shot 22-year-old Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant, in January 2023.



A jury recommended Wednesday that Tampa rapper Billy Adams be put to death for the killing of his pregnant girlfriend's unborn child.

Jury hands down recommendation

What we know:

On Tuesday, the jury deliberated for about five hours before returning a guilty verdict on both counts.

RELATED: Tampa rapper Billy Adams found guilty in murder of pregnant girlfriend

That same jury came back on Wednesday for the sentencing phase, where jurors heard additional testimony about whether Adams should be sentenced to life in prison or death.

The prosecution argued that there were multiple aggravating factors in each killing.

"It was a cold, calculated, pre-meditated murder of her mother, knowing that she was pregnant of baby girl Sims," the state said.

Prosecutors said an additional aggravating factor in the killing of Sims' unborn child was the fact that the victim was younger than 12 years old.

"The killing of a defenseless, vulnerable child, still under the protection of her mother's womb," the state said.

Jurors voted 8 to 4 to recommend the death penalty for the unborn child's death. For the murder of Sims, the jury recommended that Adams be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The backstory:

Adams was convicted of shooting 22-year-old Alana Sims in the back of the head from about three feet away in an unfinished part of the Easton Park neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Adams lured Sims to that remote area to kill her, so he could be with his "main" girlfriend.

They say Adams thought Sims was pregnant with his child, but it was later determined that he was not the father.

Family defends Adams during penalty phase

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Adams' family testified about why his life should be spared.

His stepmother and two younger brothers testified about their relationships with Adams.

"What does he mean to you?" the defense asked Adams' brother. "'He means everything to me. That's why I started pursuing education the way I did,'" Adams' brother said.

They said Adams was a great student who earned a degree from the University of South Florida, and that he came from a loving, supportive home.

Adams' stepmother was extremely emotional on the stand, saying she's been Adams' maternal figure since he was a young child.

Adams was seen wiping away tears and making a heart gesture toward his stepmother as she spoke.

"Always was respectable, never had any issues with him," she said. "He was just one of those kids that melts your heat."

Final sentencing date set by court

What we don't know:

A Spencer hearing has been set for Dec. 1, where the defense has one more opportunity to present any additional evidence related to the case.

At that time, the judge will decide whether to accept the jury's recommendations, and formally sentence Adams.