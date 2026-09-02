Independent probe launched into former Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker

The Brief An outside investigator will lead an internal affairs inquiry into former Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker following employee misconduct allegations. Walker stepped down immediately after city leaders confronted him about complaints that officials described as credible and concerning. Sheriff's deputies are conducting a separate criminal probe while Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy temporarily leads the police department.



An independent investigator has taken over the internal affairs probe into former Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker as county authorities conduct a parallel criminal inquiry.

Outside Inquiry into Bartow Chief

What we know:

Glenn Ferrell, a member of the Florida Internal Affairs Investigators Association, will conduct the internal inquiry into former Chief Stephen Walker. Ferrell brings decades of law enforcement experience, including prior service with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

City Manager Mike Herr said bringing in an outside investigator ensures full transparency since the allegations involve the former head of the department. The city first received an employee complaint on Aug. 12, which a preliminary inquiry deemed credible and concerning.

Herr and City Attorney Sean Parker confronted Walker two days later on Aug. 14. Walker chose to resign on the spot without admitting any wrongdoing.

Pictured: Ex-Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker. Courtesy: City of Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a separate investigation to determine if any criminal activity occurred. Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy is serving as the officer in charge while the city contracts with Strategic Government Resources to recruit a permanent replacement.

Pending Bartow Police Timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding the exact nature of the employee complaint against Walker. The timeline for completing the criminal probe remains unconfirmed, though the internal affairs investigation is expected to take several weeks.

History of Bartow Leadership

The backstory:

Walker joined the Bartow Police Department as a captain in 2022 before rising to deputy chief on Dec. 1, 2023. He was sworn in as police chief on Dec. 6, 2024.

City officials noted that Walker's total length of service did not qualify him to collect retirement benefits.