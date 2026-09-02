Operation No Escape: 37 fugitives arrested in Tampa law enforcement sweep

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The Brief Law enforcement agencies captured 37 violent fugitives across the Tampa area during a coordinated 90-day initiative called Operation No Escape. The joint effort targeted wanted individuals facing serious charges, including homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and crimes against children. Federal, state, and local partners pooled resources and intelligence capabilities to track down and arrest offenders with long-standing warrants.



37 violent fugitives wanted for major crimes were arrested in Tampa during a 90-day joint law enforcement operation, the FBI’s Tampa Division said in a news release Wednesday.

Joint agency sweep

What we know:

The FBI Tampa Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Tampa Police Department, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office partnered for a summer initiative called, "Operation No Escape". Agencies worked together to locate suspects facing warrants for homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and crimes against children.

FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge Rodney Crawford said combining resources with partner agencies allows law enforcement to safeguard communities and crush violent crime. Officials noted that the operation successfully targeted offenders who held long-standing warrants across the region.

Key fugitive arrests

What else we know:

Authorities captured Antruan Owens in Tampa after he evaded arrest since April 2023. Reports say Ownes was wanted for attempted murder with a firearm and additional charges. FBI Tampa coordinated with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit/U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force to find him.

Investigators also said they arrested Jerald Joseph Carlson at his workplace following dedicated surveillance by FBI Tampa and the Tampa Police Department. Carlson had eluded law enforcement capture since December 2019 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports.

Unreleased case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a full roster naming all 37 individuals taken into custody during the 90-day sweep.