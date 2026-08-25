Pinellas County considers price hike for parking at popular beach parks

The Brief Pinellas County is considering replacing the $6 daily parking fee at three beach parks with a $3.50 hourly rate. County Commissioners are discussing the possibility of a $15 daily cap at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard Parks. These proposed increases could generate nearly $2.8 million annually as Pinellas County attempts to avoid raising property taxes.



Parking at some of Pinellas County's most popular beach parks could soon cost more as local leaders consider a new fee structure.

Pinellas County beach parking

What we know:

Pinellas County Commissioners are considering replacing the current $6 daily parking fee with a $3.50 hourly rate at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard Parks.

Under the hourly proposal, a short visit could cost less than it does today. Without a cap, however, someone spending eight hours at the beach could pay $28.

County Commissioners have discussed a $15 daily maximum.

The proposal goes beyond daily beach parking. County leaders are also considering higher fees for boat-ramp parking and annual passes.

The county currently charges $75, plus tax, for an annual beach parking pass covering the three parks. A combined annual pass for boat-ramp access and beach parking costs $110, plus tax.

Local budget impact

By the numbers:

Taken together, the proposed fee increases are expected to generate nearly $2.8 million in additional annual revenue.

These increases are part of ongoing discussions over Pinellas County's fiscal 2027 budget. Local leaders are also preparing for a November property tax vote that could reduce revenue countywide by $122 million.

Official explanation

The other side:

Commissioner Brian Scott says they’re exploring ways to address budget shortfalls while avoiding property tax increases.

"We hadn’t adjusted the rates in about 20 years," Scott said. "We're really long overdue, and we're quite honestly trying to solve some budget shortfalls."

Visitor reactions

What they're saying:

This potential price hike for parking has caused concern for frequent visitors, including 16-year-old fisherman Braden Marsh.

"For six bucks, it's pretty nice to come out here," he said. "I admit that it's good that they'd be getting a little more funding, but I guess we'd have to see it implemented first."

Marsh says higher costs could affect the number of visitors.

"I think people may not visit as much, he said.

Current status

What we don't know:

For now, officials have not finalized any changes, and parking at the three beach parks remains $6 per day. Commissioners have not yet voted on the proposal, and any rate increase requires official approval.

Upcoming schedule

What's next:

The Pinellas County Commission will hold another budget work session on September 3. Following that, public hearings are scheduled for September 10 and September 24.