Black Ford Mustang sought in fatal Dover hit-and-run

Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Gallagher Road in Dover Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 8 a.m. near Lewis Raulerson Road.

The driver of a black Ford Mustang fled, heading south on Lewis Raulerson.

Deputies say the Mustang would be missing its right-side mirror and may have damage on the front passenger side.

Mustang sought in fatal hit-and-run (HCSO)

Investigators released surveillance video they say shows the Mustang in question.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.