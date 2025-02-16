BluWave Sushi offers customizable food experience in South Tampa

The Brief BluWave Sushi offers a customizable food experience in South Tampa. They bring in fresh seafood and prepare the sushi rolls right in front of the customer.



Down South West Shore Blvd. in South Tampa, lies a small restaurant with a big promise that offers huge flavors.

BluWave Sushi is just a small space that strives to create a comfortable experience.

What they're saying:

"We are a hole in the wall sushi restaurant, we have 8 seats at the bar and 3 tables in the front," admitted Gabriel Coughlin, the owner. "We kinda just strive to make every customer enjoy sushi."

Their plan is simple. They bring in fresh seafood and prepare the sushi rolls right in front of the customer.

BluWave Sushi in South Tampa.

"We do order fish two or three times a week," said Coughlin. "Everything you eat is pure and delicious and fresh. I want them to experience the best sushi that they've ever had."

Head Chef Adam Marlowe creates the rolls custom ordered, and he allows for change depending on the visitor's palate.

"I like to see what people like and don't like. It makes the experience better," he said.

READ: Village of Cortez hosts Commercial Fish Festival while still cleaning up hurricane damage

BluWave Sushi offers traditional rolls like the California Roll and Makimono Rolls, but they also offer a Mexican Roll and a Tampa Roll that brings some spicy flavors to the table.

They will also get as creative as the customer is willing to go as they offer a Captain Crunch Roll, yes, with the crunchies rolled into the fresh roll combination.

There's the Tampa Bucs Bowl which gives the customer the chance to select the team they wish to represent them on the plate.

All of this and everything on their menu is created fresh to order right there in person.

"It's just a great experience," said Coughlin.

BluWave Sushi in South Tampa.

BluWave Sushi is located at 3339 South West Shore Blvd. in Tampa.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jason Wright.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: