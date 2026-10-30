BMX Racing World Cup: Historic Sarasota track hosts international tour finale

The Brief More than 200 international BMX athletes are competing in Sarasota for the final stop of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup. The weekend event serves as a qualifying competition for riders aiming to reach the 2028 Olympic Games. Local riders Tyler Henry and Myakka-based Jeremy Smith join competitors from across the globe on the country's oldest track.



More than 200 elite cyclists from across the globe have converged on Sarasota for a high-stakes competition that could pave their path to the 2028 Olympic Games.

The action-packed weekend marks the final round of an international series, bringing the sport's top competitors to the only United States stop on the tour.

Global BMX athletes chase Olympic points

Big picture view:

The UCI BMX Racing World Cup concludes its 10-round international tour this Saturday and Sunday at Sarasota BMX. Points earned during the competition help propel riders toward their ultimate goal of reaching the 2028 Olympic Games.

Competitors have spent years preparing for the weekend races. For many riders, the event represents the culmination of a lifetime of training and dedication.

Historic track welcomes local talent

The backstory:

Races are taking place at the Sarasota BMX track, recognized as the oldest continuously operating BMX facility in the United States.

The Sarasota venue serves as home turf for local riders, including Myakka-based Jeremy Smith and Tyler Henry, who moved to Sarasota specifically to train closer to the circuit.

Elite riders share Olympic aspirations

What they're saying:

Henry began racing at 5 years old and said competing alongside international riders at this level fulfills a lifelong dream.

"I started racing when I was 5. This has kind of been the dream, just being able to race around guys that aren’t from here and be on the highest level. That’s what this is," Henry said. "The highest level of BMX racing. It’s a blessing honestly. It’s a dream come true from a 5-year-old little kid."

Smith noted the arrival of international competitors offers a boost to the local cycling scene and the broader community.

"I think it’s great. I think a lot of the other riders from the other country are going to fall in love with Florida. I’ve seen it already from them on social media. Going to the beaches and the palm trees and such," Smith said. "I think it’s also great for the local riders and local families to see such a great professional event. I think it’s great for Sarasota and all of us American riders."

Racing schedule brings spectator action

What's next:

Spectators can watch the athletes compete in person at the track during race heats scheduled across both Saturday and Sunday. The event marks the conclusion of the international tour's only stop in the United States.