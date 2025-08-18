Expand / Collapse search

Body found floating near Dunedin Causeway Bridge, PCSO investigating

By
Published  August 18, 2025 4:12pm EDT
The Brief

    • A body was found floating in the water near the Dunedin Causeway Bridge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
    • Investigators say that they don't believe the death is suspicious.
    • The victim's name has not been released.

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found floating in the water in the Dunedin Causeway Bridge area.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 12:19 p.m. and said that the man was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Investigators say that they don't believe the death is suspicious.

The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.

