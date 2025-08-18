Body found floating near Dunedin Causeway Bridge, PCSO investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found floating in the water in the Dunedin Causeway Bridge area.
Deputies responded to the scene at around 12:19 p.m. and said that the man was pronounced dead.
What they're saying:
Investigators say that they don't believe the death is suspicious.
The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.