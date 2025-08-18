Body found floating near Dunedin Causeway Bridge, PCSO investigating

The Brief A body was found floating in the water near the Dunedin Causeway Bridge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that they don't believe the death is suspicious. The victim's name has not been released.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found floating in the water in the Dunedin Causeway Bridge area.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 12:19 p.m. and said that the man was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Investigators say that they don't believe the death is suspicious.

The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.

