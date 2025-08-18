Several arrests on Lake Winterset including DUI boater crashing into dock: Affidavits

The Brief A drunk boater was arrested after crashing into a dock on Lake Winterset, according to an arrest affidavit. When a Polk County deputy responded, he said that 41-year-old Benjamin Mendez had a hard time standing up and kept tripping over items in the boat. On Saturday, a man was arrested for tying his pontoon boat up to a "no tresspassing" sign in the area of McLean Point.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that a reckless boater was arrested and charged with a DUI after colliding with a dock on Lake Winterset.

Benjamin Mendez, 41, was driving a pontoon boat on Saturday with two men and one woman onboard when they struck a dock, according to an affidavit.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

When a nearby deputy responded, he said that Mendez had a hard time standing up and kept tripping over items in the boat.

After being asked to hand the deputy a fire extinguisher, Mendez gave him a flare.

The deputy said he could smell alcohol coming from Mendez, and after consenting to a breath sample, he registered a BAC of over 0.190.

After refusing to do an interview with the deputy, Mendez was issued a boating citation for a BUI and booked into jail.

Last week, Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference warning people that his deputies would be out on Lake Winterset making more arrests.

This announcement came after a fight at the ‘Point’ went viral.

The video shows a group of people fighting and one person being knocked out.

Judd says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office gets calls every weekend about incidents at the ‘Point," despite no trespassing signs.

On Saturday, a man was arrested for tying his pontoon boat up to a "no tresspassing" sign in the area of McLean Point.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that the man, Israel Munoz, told them that it was a stupid idea because he did not have access to the property.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Munoz was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

