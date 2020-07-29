Borden Dairy in Winter Haven evacuated after chemical spill

article

A chemical spill occurred at Borden Dairy on Wednesday morning, but officials are still trying to determine the type of chemical.

Teams from Winter Haven Fire Rescue and Polk County Hazardous Materials responded to the incident around 5:40 a.m. They said when they arrived, the spill was already isolated by a Borden Dairy safety team and employees had evacuated the building.

Borden Dairy is located at 1000 6th Street SW in Winter Haven.

During the shutdown, one employee had a "slight exposure" officials said, but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the public is not in danger, and there are no evacuations for the surrounding area. It's possible the chemical is a cleaning solution, but first responders are still trying to determine the exact nature of the chemical.

Winter Haven fire officials are still trying to determine whether the leak is shut off. The events leading up to the chemical spill are still being investigated.

