Boy hurt in shooting at apartment complex, Hillsborough deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A juvenile is recovering after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to The River Pointe Apartments, west of 56th Street along the Hillsborough River.
According to HCSO, the male victim was shot in the groin and went to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, HCSO said.
