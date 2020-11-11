Expand / Collapse search
Boy with cancer escorted to last treatment by police, firefighters

By Associated Press
Published 
Heartwarming News
Associated Press
article

(Courtesy: Warwick Police Dept.)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A 9-year-old child arrived at Rhode Island Hospital for his last scheduled treatment for cancer flanked by a police escort, including more than half a dozen motorcycles, the police said.

Photos posted on the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday show the Warwick boy, identified just as Cal, standing with officers, including two mounted on horseback.

The post said officers from Warwick, Bristol, Cranston, Portsmouth and Woonsocket Police Departments and the Cranston Fire Department were a part of the escort.

A Cranston police officer and her husband, who is a firefighter with the town, organized the effort, WPRI reported. Their son recovered from cancer last spring.

The department said in its post the new effort to escort children on their last day of treatment was a statewide initiative.