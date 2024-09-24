Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County partnering with Art Center Sarasota for new exhibit

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 9:49am EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - "Our Starlight by The Unaligned Stars" at Art Center Sarasota hopes to shine a light on the inner thoughts and emotions facing underrepresented teenagers.

The unaligned stars are a group of eight teenagers from the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County. They partnered with the center for a six-week community-impact program, creating 28 pieces of art for the self-named exhibit.

"I hope the kids get out of this whole entire experience is that they find the outlet to express these emotions and not feel like they're alone, that there are other people like them," Boys & Girls of Manatee County Fine Arts Program Specialist Annie Dong said.

READ: Tampa teen collects and restores antique typewriters: 'It's all so cool'

Some of the pieces focus on deep topics like body image, peer pressure and foster families. The teens were initially inspired by an Art Center Sarasota regional show titled "Beyond Comfort," which according to curator Christina Baril, highlighted aspects of beauty and/or the grotesque.

"They drew inspiration from that and then their backgrounds," Dong said. "A lot of them just started like talking about their story, about where they come from, and they were all able to bond together."

Baril is particularly moved by the books that they created, saying that they reflect the mindset of the teens.

"They found in each other an outlet where they could express their emotions, their fears, their traumas," Baril said. "Just seeing the amount of creativity and the amount of emotion they have in the work is really beautiful."

Both Baril and Dong hope the exhibit fosters empathy from visitors and highlights the need to art accessibility.

"It screams how important, even those kids that never see art or think they will ever do art or no interest in it, you just somewhat still try to give them that opportunity," Dong said. "We need more assessable workshops or art classes and stuff like this for community members, like young ones to be able to have like an outlet to express themselves."

For more information, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: