Bradenton Beach celebrates Christmas amidst devastating loss after hurricanes

As the holiday season approaches, many families in the Tampa Bay area face a very different Christmas this year.

Thousands are still displaced after recent storms, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton . They are struggling to find a sense of normalcy.

Just weeks ago, Bradenton Beach was devastated by powerful storms. Streets were covered in six feet of sand, homes and businesses were destroyed, and the town felt far from the holiday spirit.

Bradenton Beaches Christmas tree lit up.

The annual Christmas tree lighting celebration, a cherished tradition in the city, seemed impossible to pull off. However, in an inspiring display of determination, the city decided to make it happen just five days before the event.

Racinda Perry, Bradenton Beach’s city attorney, was at the forefront of deciding to proceed with the event.

"We decided we were not going to skip Christmas on Bridge Street," Perry said. "That’s something the city has done for years, and we knew we had to bring it back for the community."

For the families of Bradenton Beach, this small victory has meant a lot.

Mr. and Mrs. Clause at Bradenton Beaches 2024 Christmas tree lightning.

"We need this," Debbie Scaccianoce, a local resident, said. "After all we’ve been through, the holidays are bringing the community together. We need something happy after all the trauma."

"Lighting the Christmas tree grounds us and reminds us of our community and family," Scaccianoce finished.

The festivities also saw a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who brought smiles to the children of Bradenton Beach. Many parents' holiday wish was simple: a swift recovery for their community.

