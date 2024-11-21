Hernando County's most-visited park devastated by Hurricane Helene after Idalia rebuild

Hernando County's most-visited park recently reopened after Hurricane Idalia , but was devastated again by Hurricane Helene.

"Pine Island Park is really the only thing that we call a beach here in Hernando County," said Rob Talmage, Hernando County Parks & Rec Administrator. "If you're not here by nine in the morning, you won't find a parking spot."

Pine Island Park in Hernando County.

Talmage estimates Hurricane Idalia brought five feet of storm surge into the park in August 2023.

"All of the sidewalks we had in the park got washed out. It was something I'd never seen before," he said. "That was really a big component in what we had to replace during the reconstruction of the park last year."

Fencing around the park and 80 loads of sand around its beach were in disarray. The park and the independently owned Willy's Tropical Breeze Cafe, which has been around for more than 25 years, were closed until April 2024.

"We just did a group hug, and we're back in business," said Willy Kochounian, the owner of Willy's Tropical Breeze Cafe.

But, Hurricane Helene brought an even more intense storm surge onto the property, completely flattening Willy's Tropical Breeze Cafe.

"Coming in here, seeing his building destroyed, it was heartbreaking," Talmage said. "We know what Willy has put into his business here. We know what he gives back to the community as well."

Kochounian was too devastated to speak with FOX 13 again and said he does not plan to reopen this time. Talmage said, fortunately, virtually all the work the county did post-Idalia withstood Helene.

"What we've learned is any kind of structure out here is really going to be in jeopardy," Talmage said.

Hurricane Helene debris at Pine Island Park in Hernando Park

Talmage said the playground and bathrooms will be demolished instead of rebuilt.

"We want to put portable restroom trailers here. If we do have a storm threat here, we can easily disconnect them, remove them from the park, and move them to a safer location," he explained.

The same will go for the new food vendor.

The County hopes to begin work on the property with a contractor early next year.

