Bradenton breaks ground on $30M City Park project aiming to revitalize community

The Brief Local and state officials broke ground Tuesday on Bradenton's $30 million City Park project near LECOM Park. The massive development will feature a community center, a splash pad and athletic facilities for the regional police athletic league. State and federal appropriations funded the initial construction phase, which is scheduled for completion before next year's spring training.



Local and state leaders broke ground Tuesday on a $30 million project aimed at transforming the area around LECOM Park while providing long-awaited resources to an underserved neighborhood.

The backstory:

The new development, named City Park, sits adjacent to the spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the home of the Bradenton Marauders. While the project expands athletic facilities, officials emphasized that its primary goal is to support the local community.

"This may end up being a great baseball facility, but it's going to be a great human nature facility that's going to make a difference for, like I said, generations that aren't even born yet," Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: City of Bradenton

The expansive project will include additional baseball fields, a new football field for the Manatee Police Athletic League (PAL), a playground and a splash pad.

Central to the project is a new community center. The center will host year-round programming, including workforce development, educational opportunities and family services.

What they're saying:

Ward 5 Councilmember Pam Coachman said, getting emotional, that the groundbreaking represents years of listening to residents in the historic Rogers Gardens neighborhood, residents whose voices often go unheard.

"The addition of another baseball field, expanded tournaments and the relocation of the sheriff's PAL program will create places where young people can learn teamwork, discipline, confidence and pride," Coachman said. "I hope it becomes a gathering place where partnerships are formed, resources are shared, careers are launched and every child, regardless of their neighborhood, can see a future full of possibilities."

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the city, Manatee County, the local school district, the Manatee Police Athletic League, the Pittsburgh Pirates and several community partners.

"For more than 50 years, this partnership has been more than just baseball," Jeff Podobnik, vice president of Florida and Dominican operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, said. "It's about our community, opportunities and shared pride. We've seen firsthand how quality recreational spaces and youth sports programs make a difference. They bring families together, build character in young people and strengthen our neighborhoods. This project is more than just new fields. It's an investment in Bradenton's future."

Dig deeper:

Manatee School Board Chair Cindy Spray noted that the park's strategic location will seamlessly connect nearby schools and the PAL facility.

"This is going to give our community, our school community and our educators an avenue to help these kids move along," Spray said.

The project’s name pays tribute to City Park Field, a historical site where baseball was played more than a century ago.

"There’s a lot of history where we stand on hallowed ground today," Bradenton City Manager Rob Perry said. "It's an honor to the past, but it's also a hope for the future."

State and federal appropriations helped pay for the project.

What's next:

Phase one of construction is slated for completion before the start of next year's spring training, with the entire project expected to wrap up in 2028.