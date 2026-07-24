Tampa gentleman’s club shooting: Man killed after fight with security guard, police say

article

The Brief A Tampa gentleman's club shooting left a man in his early 20s dead Friday morning following a fight with a security guard, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police responded to Emperor's Gentleman's Club on East Adamo Drive after receiving reports of shots fired. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses while the security guard cooperates with investigators.



A man in his early 20s was killed in a shooting overnight at a Tampa gentleman’s club after police say he got into a fight with a security guard.

Tampa deadly club shooting

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to Emperor’s Gentleman’s Club, located at 5718 E. Adamo Dr., shortly before 12:15 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.

According to investigators, the man had been kicked out of one area of the club before later pushing past employees and entering a private section of the business.

Police said the man then encountered a security guard, a man in his early 60s, and the two began to fight. Investigators said the younger man repeatedly hit the security guard before the guard shot and killed him.

The security guard remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Emperor's Gentleman's Club shooting details

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man who died or the identity of the security guard.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to review surveillance footage, evidence and interview witnesses as part of the investigation.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.