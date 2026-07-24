Tampa man accused of speeding more than 100 mph moments before deadly crash

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The Brief A 20-year-old driver was arrested Friday after police say he drove over 100 mph and caused a fatal crash in Tampa. Authorities said a Volkswagen driver died at the scene following the collision on Florida Avenue. Investigators charged the suspect with felony vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor traffic count.



A 20-year-old man faces felony vehicular homicide charges after driving over 100 mph and crashing into another car on Florida Avenue, killing the driver, according to Tampa police.

Tampa street speed crash

What we know:

Officers went to Florida Avenue shortly before 7:15 a.m. on July 2 after getting reports of a severe two-vehicle crash. Investigators determined Luciano Ibarra, 20, was driving a blue 2022 Tesla at more than 100 mph when he hit a 2024 Volkswagen.

Police said the Volkswagen driver was turning left into a dealership from the southbound lane when the crash happened. Officers performed life-saving measures, but the driver died at the scene.

Police arrested Ibarra, who was the only person in the Tesla, on Friday. He was charged with one felony count of vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle at 100 mph or more threatening the safety of people or property.

Fatal crash victim status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim who died in the Volkswagen.