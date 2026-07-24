Tampa Bay Rays stadium development: New district renderings released as city vote stalls plan

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled more new renderings for a proposed $1 billion stadium development district on Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus in Tampa. The 100-acre project includes a new stadium and mixed-use development with retail shops, dining, office space, hotel space, public green space and residential space. On Thursday, Tampa City Council dealt setbacks to the deal after pushing back discussions and declining to send a land-use amendment forward.



The Tampa Bay Rays have revealed plans for a mixed-use development that will surround the proposed stadium on Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus.

Rays stadium development plan

By the numbers:

The Rays released new renderings of a 100-acre, multi-level project divided into smaller districts. Plans feature ground-floor retail shops, dining, hotel space, residential space, office space and public green space.

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The team's ownership says the overall development would generate nearly 12,000 permanent jobs in the area.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Under the non-binding agreement, the Rays are asking the city of Tampa to invest about $180 million in sales tax and CRA funds, and Hillsborough County to invest about $796 million.

Tampa City Council vote

What we know:

On Thursday, Tampa City Council posed new hurdles for the deal. In a 5 to 2 vote, the board of Tampa's Community Redevelopment Agency voted to remove the stadium agreement discussion from its August meeting agenda.

Council members said they want the Rays' leadership to negotiate with each of them.

Later Thursday night, Tampa City Council voted 4 to 3 against transmitting an amendment regarding future land use for Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus property to Tallahassee for review.

Mayor, city council react to vote

What they're saying:

"I'm not even transmitting this because I don't think it's the right thing to do, so I think it's a waste of time to send it to the state if I'm just going to vote against it," Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said.

Some council members noted that a transmittal is not a final vote on future property plans, and that they typically pass.

"These things usually just go through without even blinking an eye, because it's just a transmittal hearing to ask Tallahassee to comment on the plan, so that's what we're doing tonight," Councilman Alan Clendenin said. "This is not the meat, it's just a technical procedure."

Clendenin says this might be the first time they haven't transmitted an item.

Rays CEO Ken Babby previously expressed optimism about negotiations with local leaders. Earlier this month, he said he's been in ongoing conversations with city and county leaders.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

On Friday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called the council's decision "beyond frustrating." On social media, Castor said it halts work to bring the Rays to Tampa dead in its tracks.

Future of Tampa ballpark

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the team and local leaders will adjust the financing structure or land-use requests moving forward.