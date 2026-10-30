Bradenton drug raid: Deputies seize $150K in narcotics, baby removed from home
BRADENTON, Fla - An accused drug dealer is behind bars after Manatee County deputies seized more than $150,000 worth of narcotics.
Bradenton undercover investigation
What we know:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said detectives made several narcotics purchases from Miguel Aguilar-Hernandez, 27, while undercover. They bought the drugs at a Bradenton home in the 4900 block of 22nd Street West.
Manatee County drug bust
What we know:
After those undercover buys, detectives said they got a search warrant for the home and executed it on October 23. MCSO's SWAT team had to help detectives get inside the home.
Aguilar-Hernandez and a woman were found inside the home along with their baby. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) responded to the scene, and the baby was removed from the home.
What we don't know:
MCSO has not said whether the woman discovered inside the home faces criminal charges or arrest in connection with the raid.
Narcotics seized inside home
By the numbers:
Detectives said multiple types of narcotics, three guns and $3,366 were found inside the home. The drugs seized by deputies include the following:
- 1.75 pounds of cocaine
- 15 pounds of marijuana
- 362.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 187.4 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- 35.5 grams of Adderall
- 19.3 grams of ketamine
- 3.3 grams of oxycodone
Suspect faces trafficking charges
What's next:
The accused drug dealer was arrested and now faces multiple charges stemming from the undercover purchases and the search warrant on the home. They include trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and MDMA with intent to sell, possession of controlled substances and multiple counts of selling cocaine and MDMA.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the undercover investigation by detectives as well as the search warrant.