Bradenton hit-and-run crash victim dies from injuries

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The Brief A 47-year-old bicyclist died Friday, Aug. 14, following a weekend hit-and-run crash in Bradenton. Bradenton police identified the victim as Jose Jimenez after a relative recognized him in released surveillance video. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lindsay Gore in connection with the crash.



A 47-year-old man has died from his injuries nearly a week after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he crossed a Bradenton street with his bicycle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Bradenton hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

Jose Jimenez, 47, passed away from his injuries on Friday, Aug. 14.

The hit-and-run happened minutes before midnight last Saturday, Aug. 8. Police say Jimenez was crossing with a bicycle on 14th Street West near 19th Avenue when a Toyota 4Runner hit him. The driver took off, but officers located and arrested 34-year-old Lindsay Gore a few hours later.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Jimenez remained hospitalized in critical condition for days without identification because he was not carrying a phone or wallet, and his fingerprints yielded no matches, according to the police department. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, police identified Jimenez after a relative recognized him in surveillance video captured minutes before the crash.

Driver faces felony charges

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether Gore's original felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury will be upgraded following Jimenez's death.

Police detail tragic impact

What they're saying:

Bradenton Police Department spokesperson Meredith Censullo emphasized the severity of the driver's actions before Jimenez was identified.

"She left the scene of a crash, not only that, but she left a man unable to communicate significantly injured, life-threatening injuries," Censullo said. "We don't know if he is going to survive. To think about we can't reach out to family or friends, we weren't able to do that for three days. That's sad to think about."