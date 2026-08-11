Bradenton crash: Police locate hit-and-run suspect, victim's identity unknown

The Brief Bradenton police are searching for the identity of a man critically injured in a weekend hit-and-run crash. Authorities located the suspect driver hours after the crash and placed her in custody on felony charges. The victim had no identification or phone, and investigators have been unable to match his fingerprints.



A man remains in life-threatening condition and unable to communicate with officers following a Saturday night hit-and-run crash in Bradenton.

Man hit in Bradenton

What we know:

Bradenton police said a man was pushing a bicycle across 14th Street West near 19th Avenue minutes before midnight on Saturday when a Toyota 4Runner hit him. The SUV drove away from the scene.

Officers located the driver, 34-year-old Lindsey Gore, a few hours later. Authorities arrested Gore and charged her with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-6. Officers said he was not in a crosswalk when the impact happened.

Unidentified hit-and-run victim

What they're saying:

"The next step is to identify the victim and make sure that those who care about him know what happened," Meredith Censullo of the Bradenton Police Department said. "He is in very bad shape. He can’t communicate with us right now. We are not able to ask him who he is. He was not carrying a driver’s license. He did not have a phone. We’ve not been able to identify him through his fingerprints, it really is a mystery at this point."

Bradenton police investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators do not know the victim's name or where his family lives, because he carried no wallet, driver's license, or phone. Authorities have not been able to match the man's fingerprints to any identity in official databases.

Police released video recorded minutes before the collision hoping someone recognizes the man's appearance or clothing. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department.

Call the non-emergency line at 941-932-9300, or email Officer Bonnet at gregory.bonnet@bradentonpd.com and Officer Shumate at todd.shumate@bradentonpd.com.