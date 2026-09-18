Bradenton murder investigation: Man charged after woman found dead, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies found a woman dead outside a Bradenton building Thursday night. A 64-year-old suspect, Rodney Booth, was found at the scene and faces murder charges. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.



The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Bradenton, according to deputies.

Bradenton homicide investigation

What we know:

According to MCSO, at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a call at the 5100 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Deputies said they found a woman dead outside with indications of homicide.

The suspect, Rodney Booth, 64, was also found at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives obtained probable cause to charge Booth with murder.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim is not currently being released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.