Florida AG proposes tougher penalties to target scam calls and texts

The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier is asking lawmakers to strengthen penalties for phone and text scams. The proposal would make high-volume or high-loss scams elevated felonies with mandatory prison time. It would also give the Department of Legal Affairs broader authority to investigate and pursue these cases.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing legislation aimed at phone and text scams, including schemes involving artificial intelligence, fake warrants and impersonation.

Florida Anti-Spam Legislation Proposed

What we know:

Uthmeier says Florida's laws haven't kept pace with these crimes.

"Right now, if somebody is fraudulently sending text messages to unwanted recipients, it's often just prosecuted as a misdemeanor, a slap on the wrist. No real punishment, no real jail time," said Uthmeier.

The Florida Anti-Spam Communications Act would classify impersonating an official, spoofing a phone number, using an undisclosed AI-generated voice to obtain money, or sending a fake warrant by text or email as communications fraud.

High-volume or high-loss cases would become elevated felonies carrying mandatory prison time.

The bill would also make possessing or importing a phone farm or SIM farm a felony. Those devices can be used to send thousands of calls or texts from one location.

Statewide Prosecutor Taylor Chatting warns that scammers are using AI to impersonate law enforcement officers, financial professionals, romantic partners, friends and family members. She says voices can be cloned, phone numbers can be spoofed and videos can be manipulated.

Proposed Legislation Details Unclear

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the proposal will be filed by lawmakers. The final language, penalties and enforcement procedures could change.

State Recovers Scam Funds

Why you should care:

The Attorney General’s Office says it has recovered nearly $10 million for scam victims this year.

Uthmeier says current Florida law does not impose tough penalties for some phone and text scams. He also says the law does not currently provide consequences for phone farms and SIM farms used in large-scale campaigns.

The Attorney General’s Office already has authority to investigate certain telemarketing violations. Uthmeier’s proposal would give the Department of Legal Affairs an explicit, broader mandate to independently investigate scam calls and texts, including AI impersonation schemes and the operations behind them.

The proposal would allow the Department of Legal Affairs to seek injunctions, restitution and civil penalties. It would also allow the office to pursue businesses selling or trafficking in illegally obtained records.

Communications providers would be required to authenticate caller ID information, respond to traceback requests, and cut off a named unlawful campaign after receiving written notice.

The bill would also require telemarketing "STOP" requests to be honored within days instead of weeks.

Reporting Phone Scam Fraud

What's next:

Uthmeier is calling on lawmakers to take up the proposal.

Floridians who receive a suspicious call or text should not send money. They can report suspected scams at MyFloridaLegal.com or 1-866-9NO-SCAM.