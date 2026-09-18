Davenport High School student hit, killed by car while on electric scooter: PCSO

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The Brief A 14-year-old Davenport High School student died Thursday night after his electric scooter collided with a vehicle on US 27. The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. at McFee Drive, temporarily closing all northbound lanes on US 27 for three hours. The 38-year-old driver stayed at the scene, and deputies state no criminal charges are expected to be filed.



A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after a vehicle struck his electric scooter at an intersection in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene on US 27 at McFee Drive in the Four Corners area around 7:55 p.m.

Davenport fatal scooter crash

What we know:

Investigators said a 14-year-old boy riding a NIU Kick electric scooter moved east through a crosswalk on US 27 at McFee Drive around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. They added that a black 2026 Ford Explorer heading north in the center lane had a green light and struck the teen as he entered its path.

Emergency crews rushed the ninth-grade Davenport High School student to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver, a 38-year-old Orlando man, stayed at the scene with authorities.

Polk County traffic investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the 14-year-old victim. Officials have not indicated if speed or visibility contributed to the crash.

What's next:

Sheriff's deputies cleared the scene after shutting down northbound US 27 for about three hours Thursday night.

Authorities do not anticipate filing charges, but the investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 13, Polk County Public Schools said, "This is an incredibly sad day for Davenport High and the surrounding community. He was a sweet and personable young man who was well liked by his teachers and fellow freshmen. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Counselors and mental health supports are available to DHS students and staff if they need help in this difficult time."