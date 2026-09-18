Invest 99L gains strength in open Atlantic

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The Brief Invest 99L is showing improved organization in the Atlantic, with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next two days. The system could become a tropical depression later Friday and may earn the name Tropical Storm Fay if winds strengthen. Forecasters say the system sits nearly 3,000 miles from Tampa and poses no threat to Florida or the United States.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are closely tracking Invest 99L in the Atlantic Ocean, where a newly organized system shows an increasing likelihood of becoming the next named storm.

Atlantic Tropical System Development

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Invest 99L has shown significant organization, raising its chances for tropical development to 60% over the next two days. Meteorologists report that the system could organize into a tropical depression as early as Friday. If sustained wind speeds reach tropical storm strength, the disturbance will be named Tropical Storm Fay.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have stopped tracking Invest 98L, a separate disturbance monitored earlier in the week that failed to organize.