Invest 99L gains strength in open Atlantic
FLORIDA - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are closely tracking Invest 99L in the Atlantic Ocean, where a newly organized system shows an increasing likelihood of becoming the next named storm.
Atlantic Tropical System Development
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Invest 99L has shown significant organization, raising its chances for tropical development to 60% over the next two days. Meteorologists report that the system could organize into a tropical depression as early as Friday. If sustained wind speeds reach tropical storm strength, the disturbance will be named Tropical Storm Fay.
Meanwhile, meteorologists have stopped tracking Invest 98L, a separate disturbance monitored earlier in the week that failed to organize.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official updates provided by the National Hurricane Center.