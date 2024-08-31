Teen shot and killed near Palma Sola Causeway, Bradenton police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police in Bradenton are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old early Saturday.

Investigators say they found Martavious Carter's body off Manatee Ave. West near the Palma Sola Causeway shortly after 1 a.m.

Police believe someone picked up Carter on Friday evening and took him to the area where his body was found.

Officers shut down the causeway and the Manatee Bridge for hours as they investigated. The road has since reopened.

BPD said the shooting was an isolated incident. They're asking anyone with information about it to call 941-932-9300 or contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

