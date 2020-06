article

Bradenton police are searching for Laura Albritton, 14, who was last seen Tuesday, June 23 walking toward Manatee Ave. West.

She is approximately 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue gym shorts, a black jacket and white with black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Torres (941)932-9308 or Juan.torres@bradentonpd.com.