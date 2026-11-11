Deputies on scene of reported shots fired at Brandon Exchange: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - Deputies are investigating reports of gunfire at Brandon Exchange, though authorities confirmed the incident is not an active shooter situation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say preliminarily there are no shooting victims at this time.
Brandon Exchange deputy response
What we know:
Officials stated the situation does not involve an active shooter, but ask community members to stay away from the mall during the active investigation.
HCSO said the mall is secure and that the reunification location is at the Target located on 459 Brandon Town Center Drive.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details regarding potential injuries, suspects, or what led up to the gunfire. Investigators said they will release additional information as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided updates regarding the scene at Brandon Exchange.