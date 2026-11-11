Deputies on scene of reported shots fired at Brandon Exchange: HCSO

The Brief Deputies are on scene investigating reported gunfire at Brandon Exchange, urging shoppers to steer clear of the property. Authorities confirmed the shooting report is not an active shooter situation. Investigators plan to release further details as the updates develop.



Deputies are investigating reports of gunfire at Brandon Exchange, though authorities confirmed the incident is not an active shooter situation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say preliminarily there are no shooting victims at this time.

Brandon Exchange deputy response

What we know:

Officials stated the situation does not involve an active shooter, but ask community members to stay away from the mall during the active investigation.

HCSO said the mall is secure and that the reunification location is at the Target located on 459 Brandon Town Center Drive.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding potential injuries, suspects, or what led up to the gunfire. Investigators said they will release additional information as it becomes available.