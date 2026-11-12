Tampa weather: Cold front drops weekend lows into the 40s

The Brief Tampa Bay area residents can expect a cold front to bring chilly temperatures in the 40s and clearing skies through Saturday morning. Very little rain will accompany the system Friday morning before dry air quickly settles over the region. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon before clouds and shower chances return.



A cold front moving through the Tampa Bay area early Friday morning will usher in dry air, clearing skies and overnight temperatures plunging into the 40s before warmer weather and rain chances return by the end of the weekend.

Bay Area weekend forecast

Timeline:

Skies will clear out across the region on Friday as dry air rapidly moves in behind the departing front, bringing afternoon high temperatures into the lower 70s.

Residents will need jackets for Friday night and early Saturday morning as overnight lows dip into the 40s for many areas.

El Niño weather pattern impact

Big picture view:

The current El Niño pattern remains firmly entrenched for the next several months, making this weekend's break from persistent cloud cover a welcome change.

Sunday morning will start off quite chilly before afternoon temperatures rebound back into the mid-70s, though clouds and rain chances will quickly return afterward.