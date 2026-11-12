Tampa weather: Cold front drops weekend lows into the 40s
TAMPA, Fla. - A cold front moving through the Tampa Bay area early Friday morning will usher in dry air, clearing skies and overnight temperatures plunging into the 40s before warmer weather and rain chances return by the end of the weekend.
Bay Area weekend forecast
Timeline:
Skies will clear out across the region on Friday as dry air rapidly moves in behind the departing front, bringing afternoon high temperatures into the lower 70s.
Residents will need jackets for Friday night and early Saturday morning as overnight lows dip into the 40s for many areas.
El Niño weather pattern impact
Big picture view:
The current El Niño pattern remains firmly entrenched for the next several months, making this weekend's break from persistent cloud cover a welcome change.
Sunday morning will start off quite chilly before afternoon temperatures rebound back into the mid-70s, though clouds and rain chances will quickly return afterward.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who detailed regional atmospheric models and forecast outlooks for Central Florida.