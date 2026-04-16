Breakaway Tampa: Bigger lineup, better access, major impact

The Brief Breakaway Music Festival has partnered with Project Focus to ensure the festival is accessible and welcoming for individuals with developmental disabilities. The festival brings roughly 17,000 attendees to Tampa, generating over 4,100 hotel room nights and employing nearly 200 local workers. Global icons Tiesto and Dom Dolla lead a roster of over 50 artists, including a heavy emphasis on local talent and massive production upgrades.



The bass is about to drop at Raymond James Stadium as Breakaway Music Festival returns to Tampa this weekend. But before the headliners take the stage, the festival is focusing on a different mission: making sure the city’s massive music scene is accessible to everyone.

The backstory:

Breakaway has seen a lot of success in Tampa over the last two years, and for 2026, they are going bigger than ever.

On Friday morning, the festival is hosting a special "Community Tour" for local leaders and students from Project Focus. This behind-the-scenes look is meant to show how major events can drive the economy while also being inclusive.

By working with local advocates, organizers hope to prove that music festivals shouldn't just be for some people; they should be for the whole community.

What they're saying:

Festival President Jarrod Fucci told FOX 13 that dance music is "the music of people" and should be enjoyed by everyone, whether at a small party or a massive stadium. He explains that they’ve worked hard to make sure people of all abilities have equal access to viewing areas and amenities.

His goal is for every fan to feel safe and secure enough to follow the festival’s motto: "leave it all behind."

Clayton Clemens with Project Focus says this partnership is a great example of how Tampa is becoming a forward-thinking destination. He notes that these kinds of inclusive experiences are vital for helping young adults with disabilities grow their independence and feel a sense of belonging in their own backyard.

Why you should care:

This event is a major win for Tampa’s economy, bringing in over 8,000 out-of-town visitors who support local businesses.

Beyond the money, it sets a new standard for how large-scale entertainment is handled in the Tampa Bay area.

When major festivals prioritize accessibility, it ensures that Tampa's cultural scene stays vibrant and open to every resident, regardless of their physical or developmental needs.

What you can do:

Festival gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 at Raymond James Stadium.

Officials are asking festival-goers to stay safe in the heat. Fans are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles to use at the festival's free water stations.

To learn more about the Project Focus Foundation, click here.

To find tickets, lineup information and more, click here.