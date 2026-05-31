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One person hospitalized after reported shooting in Clearwater

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 31, 2026 6:26 PM EDT
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Clearwater Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
    • According to the City of Clearwater, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
    • The investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department and Fire & Rescue Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening on Coronado Drive, according to the City of Clearwater.

Shooting in Clearwater

What we know:

According to officials, a call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

Based on preliminary information, one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the shooting start, or how many people were involved.

Officers are currently investigating the incident. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the City of Clearwater.

ClearwaterCrime and Public Safety