One person hospitalized after reported shooting in Clearwater

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The Brief The Clearwater Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries. According to the City of Clearwater, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.



The Clearwater Police Department and Fire & Rescue Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening on Coronado Drive, according to the City of Clearwater.

Shooting in Clearwater

What we know:

According to officials, a call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Based on preliminary information, one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the shooting start, or how many people were involved.

Officers are currently investigating the incident. Updates will be released as they become available.