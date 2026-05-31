One person hospitalized after reported shooting in Clearwater
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CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department and Fire & Rescue Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening on Coronado Drive, according to the City of Clearwater.
Shooting in Clearwater
What we know:
According to officials, a call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Based on preliminary information, one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the shooting start, or how many people were involved.
Officers are currently investigating the incident. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the City of Clearwater.